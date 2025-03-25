LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $132,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $653,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3599 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

