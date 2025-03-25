Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $31.41 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 336.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,217 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

