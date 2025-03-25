ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lifted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 431.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

