Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.62 Million in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the third quarter valued at $10,224,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waystar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Waystar Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

