Simplex Trading LLC Sells 4,699 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

