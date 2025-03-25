Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,100.31.

NOW stock opened at $851.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $968.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

