TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $290,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,073.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

