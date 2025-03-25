TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Lam Research by 12.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

