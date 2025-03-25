TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,655,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,622,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

