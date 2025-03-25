TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 195 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

