The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.62 and a 200-day moving average of $314.45. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

