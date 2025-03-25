TIAA Trust National Association Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,448 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $719,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

