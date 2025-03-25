Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.01 Billion Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $4,014,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $423.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

