Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 749,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

