Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Southern Copper by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

