18,050 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Bought by Journey Beyond Wealth LLC

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

