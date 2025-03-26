7,646 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

