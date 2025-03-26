Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $59.67.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

