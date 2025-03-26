American Century Companies Inc. Buys 24,132 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.32% of Blueprint Medicines worth $73,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. This represents a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,114,929.96. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,512. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

