American Century Companies Inc. Has $64.66 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,026 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.67% of Cheesecake Factory worth $64,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $63,114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,062,000 after acquiring an additional 673,076 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $9,401,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.