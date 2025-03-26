American Century Companies Inc. Has $65.97 Million Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.74% of Global-E Online worth $65,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 625,855 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 580,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global-E Online by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 533,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Global-E Online by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Global-E Online Price Performance

GLBE opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $63.69.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

