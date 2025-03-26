American Century Companies Inc. Has $68.92 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286,354 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.08% of First Hawaiian worth $68,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 91.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 78.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 20.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.1 %

First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

