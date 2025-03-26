Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Down 19.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) traded down 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). 11,316,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 2,072,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £27.17 million, a P/E ratio of 52,222.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

