Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 8,600 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potentia Wealth bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,298,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 194,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

BATS PAVE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

