Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.94 and its 200 day moving average is $314.21. The firm has a market cap of $640.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

