Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,904,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,658 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,227,591,000 after buying an additional 838,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,364,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,268,310,000 after buying an additional 1,717,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

