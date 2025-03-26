Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 20,021 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of B. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

