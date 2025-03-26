Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 82 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.61.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.