Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HIW opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties



Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.



