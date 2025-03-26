Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. This represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,835.04. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

