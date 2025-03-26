Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Announces Earnings Results

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 3.8 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

