Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $526,000 Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

