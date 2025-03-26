Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 12,100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $161.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.