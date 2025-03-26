CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after purchasing an additional 531,330 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,385,000 after buying an additional 256,903 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Olin by 5,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Olin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,305,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after acquiring an additional 97,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

