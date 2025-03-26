CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $89,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,601 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $254.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

