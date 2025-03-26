Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $287.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.15, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

