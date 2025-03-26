CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 2,141 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52.

On Thursday, December 26th, Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total transaction of $1,041,140.82.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $384.95 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.