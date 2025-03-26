Dividend Stocks To Consider – March 23rd

Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, AbbVie, and Target are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares issued by companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. They are often associated with established, financially stable companies and are popular among investors seeking a steady income stream in addition to potential capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,778,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,645,908. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 68,284,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,227,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of COP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.05. 55,090,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,374. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.30. 41,069,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,964,797. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.37. 21,579,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,455. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.98. 16,647,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,989. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $188.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,192. Target has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Read More