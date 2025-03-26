Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – March 23rd

Tesla, BorgWarner, Rivian Automotive, NIO, Genuine Parts, Baidu, and Vale are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to the shares of companies that manufacture electric vehicles or provide related services and components, such as battery technology and charging infrastructure. These stocks represent investments in the growing clean energy and transportation sectors, often driven by innovations in technology and an increasing global focus on reducing carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,093,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,269,538. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.19 and a 200 day moving average of $320.44. The company has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.68. 55,738,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 36,590,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,995,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 82,569,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,308,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. 3,768,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. Baidu has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 35,048,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,454,537. Vale has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

