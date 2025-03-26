Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 178,512 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,374,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.15% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $964,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

