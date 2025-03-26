First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,383,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,793.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 309,338 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 250,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 245,441 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FTCS stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

