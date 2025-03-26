Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 10,740 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Upwork by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,334,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 260,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Circumference Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 481,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,275,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,590.45. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $56,410.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,551.15. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

