FY2026 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Lowered by Scotiabank

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $12.30 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 828,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,723,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

