Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,053 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 268,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

