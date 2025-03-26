Graney & King LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $191.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

