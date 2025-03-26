Graney & King LLC Invests $628,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,552,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 877,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $264.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

