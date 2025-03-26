Graney & King LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,576,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after acquiring an additional 379,830 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $663,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

