Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $161.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.02. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

