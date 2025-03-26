Humana Inc. (HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on April 25th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE HUM opened at $273.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.00. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humana stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

