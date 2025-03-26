ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 14th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICF International

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.